FNC’s Rivera: ‘Knuckleheads’ Stop Fighting Over the Election Donald Trump Lost

In the words of the unforgettable Kenny Rogers, Know when to hold em, know when to fold em. pic.twitter.com/eE9reqLIWz

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera called on President Donald Trump’s supporters to stop fighting over the 2020 presidential election.

Rivera said, “The one thing I wanted to say, coast to coast, snowy or not, is urging again to stop this fighting over the election of November 3, 2020. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump lost. The Electoral College has now decided. It is over.”

He continued, “As far as the presidential race is concerned, it is over. And those people who continue to promote some fantastic legislative or judicial or constitutional, you know, magic wand that’s going to save the Trump presidency, you are wrong. You are misleading the American people. You are tearing at the fabric of the American republic. You have knuckleheads now talking about secession, talking about a union of states that are like-minded. I mean, come on, that’s crazy stuff. We have to move on, move on. We’re one country.”

