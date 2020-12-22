Loeffler: Perdue and I Have Helped Get COVID Relief Democrats Blocked

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said that both she and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) “have been helping deliver relief under this pandemic, relief that the Democrats have blocked time and again.”

Loeffler said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “Look, we have been helping deliver relief under this pandemic, relief that the Democrats have blocked time and again. And David Perdue and I have done that every single day. We helped bring $47 billion here to Georgia while my opponent, radical liberal Raphael Warnock, his organization, his voting organization, took a half-million dollars in PPP and is now under investigation for voter fraud and for tax evasion.”

