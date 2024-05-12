Tensions rose when anti-Israel protesters with the group Queers for Palestine blocked traffic on Saturday outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Protesters used their cars to block the exit at Interstate 4, the New York Post reported Sunday. Video footage shows several of them standing behind the vehicles and holding banners, one of which read “Free Palestine” and had what appeared to be a Mickey Mouse image on it.

“Free, free, free Palestine!” the protesters yell as cars honk in the background:

For those that are interested, here is the full live stream of the Central Florida Queers for Palestine direct action, where they blocked the road right before the exit to Disney World in Orland, Florida. pic.twitter.com/7DoLtfgVnX — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 12, 2024

The group has claimed that Disney supports “genocide,” and the protesters also screamed, “No more money for Israel’s crimes!”

Some drivers moved onto the shoulder to bypass the demonstrators and be on their way, but others chose to confront them. One man got out of his blue SUV to talk to them as they yelled:

One Dad was not having it that Central Florida Queers for Palestine was blocking the exit to Disney World. One of the activist jumps into the car to leave, but the police are already on the scene. They keep recording as they start to drive off. https://t.co/HSmW4z3Ihp pic.twitter.com/iQx6mtrCjt — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 11, 2024

In another clip, he tells the protesters they are losing people to their cause because of such demonstrations. “Fuck you, get out of the road,” one protester tells him.

The terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 and war between them has raged since then.

“In addition to claiming that Disney supports Israel without ‘acknowledging the loss of Palestinian lives in the ongoing genocide,’ Queers for Palestine also blasted the company for introducing an Israeli superhero in 2025’s ‘Captain America: Brave New World,'” the Post article said.

During the demonstration, law enforcement arrived 11 minutes after it began and arrested three protesters with Queers for Palestine, according to the outlet.

“Florida continues w/ zero tolerance for blocking traffic,” Fox News’s Bill Melugin wrote in a social media post that featured images of officers making the arrests:

NEW: The “Queers For Palestine” protesters who blocked the highway exit to Disney World in Orlando, FL, have been arrested by Florida Highway Patrol. I’m told they were arrested within 11 minutes.

Florida continues w/ zero tolerance for blocking traffic. Photo credit: @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/F6sif5EP6Z — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 12, 2024

In April, anti-Israel protesters blocked a major roadway into Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport which caused a snarl of traffic and extreme frustration, Breitbart News reported.

Some travelers were forced to walk the rest of the way to the airport to make their flights on time.

Meanwhile, Palestine activists protested the annual remembrance of the Holocaust at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps on Monday, per Breitbart News.