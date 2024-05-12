Mayor Johnson’s Chicago: 16 Shot Friday into Saturday Evening

At least 16 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday evening in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the first of the two fatal shootings occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday. A man was shot while driving a vehicle “in the 6700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue” and he subsequently crashed. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 4:30 a.m. Saturday after an argument ended in a gun being drawn. The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Many of the other shootings, non-fatal at the time they occurred, happened via shots fired from vehicles, arguments that escalated, and common attacks.

Breitbart News noted at least 23 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday, May 3, into Sunday morning, May 5, in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported 158 people were killed in Chicago January 1 through May 11.

