AP’s Lemire: 100,000 Americans Dying from Coronavirus Since Election Day Shows Trump’s ‘Dereliction of Duty’

Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire on Monday sounded off on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with cases still on the rise in many areas.

Lemire pointed out to MSNBC “Morning Joe” contributor host Kasie Hunt that 100,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus since Election Day. He added that President Donald Trump continuing to fight the election results over allegations of voter fraud in some states shows his “dereliction of duty.”

After NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster discussed the frustration from the people of Tennessee when it comes to following the guidelines put in place by the government to help mitigate the spread of the virus, Hunt said to Lemire, “Jon, yet more evidence of just how the politicization of mask-wearing is causing so much death and so much suffering.”

“Kasie, 100,000 Americans have died since Election Day, which again shows the dereliction of duty from this president in terms of managing this crisis, while instead he is consumed with this futile effort to overturn the election,” Lemire replied.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that after the recent Christmas holiday, the worst of the coronavirus is yet to come.

