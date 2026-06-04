Exclusive: HUD Sec’y Turner Calls Out California Leaders for Failing Citizens on Homelessness, Prioritizing Clean Giving Out Needles

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner discussed the leaders of California’s failure on the homeless crisis.

Turner said, “Homelessness in California has risen 30% and there has been record funding every single year. And so, you know, there’s a lot of ways there’s a lot of fraud. There’s a lot of abuse, many of which right now we are investigating.”

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