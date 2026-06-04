Tillis: If Blanche Doesn’t Condemn J6ers, He Won’t Be AG

Thursday on CNN International’s “Connect the World,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who claims the ability to end Todd Blanche’s nomination for Attorney General with a “no” vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Blanche must condemn those involved in the January 6 to get his vote.

Reporter Manu Raju asked, “So why is it so important to get this, to target the weaponization fund here, is it’s because the president has kept this option open?”

Tillis said, “Well, even the AG has said that it’s done. So I don’t know why we just don’t codify it.”

He added, “I actually believe that getting this issue off the table improves Todd’s chances of getting through Judiciary and getting through the floor. If this is still out there can you imagine what the Democrats are going to do to that man during a confirmation hearing? Can you imagine how that could potentially influence a couple of our members? We take this off the table, Todd’s chances of becoming confirmed as the AG go up.”

Raju asked, “But if it’s not off the table, could you support — if the weaponization fund is not completely off the table, if you don’t codify it into law, could you support Todd Blanche as attorney general?

Tillis said, “We’re looking at it. I haven’t made a decision yet. The key for Todd or anybody going through Judiciary Committee is being pretty tight on, January 6. They better not have said for one minute that the people that beat up police officers like these right down here were righteous people. You come even close to saying that you don’t have a prayer of getting my vote in Judiciary.”

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