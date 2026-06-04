Brooke Rollins Details How Trump Admin Is Cracking Down on Food Stamp Fraud

Agriculture Department Secretary Brooke Rollins on Thursday during a hearing explained how the Trump administration is working to combat food stamp fraud.

Rollins wrote, “@USDA has NEVER had access to State SNAP data. Not until this Administration demanded it. That’s why every figure from years past is meaningless. From the 29 states that DID share data, we’ve already identified at least $3 billion a year in fraud. Extrapolated nationwide: more than $10 billion. This isn’t ‘erroneous payments.’ This is FRAUD — and yes, @RepAngieCraig, I know the difference. Do you?”

Rollins shared a clip of her exchange with Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Angie Craig (D-MN) in which the secretary explains that much of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamp, data they receive from states such as California and Minnesota cannot be trusted.

“The lowest fraud rate of any program in America is the SNAP program. You can’t be serious when you say that,” Rollins said.

She then said, “@RepShontelBrown just said the quiet part out loud: Democrats want as many people on welfare as possible. It’s remarkable.”

“I just don’t think you don’t want people to work, I think you want more people on government programs and not working, it’s remarkable,” Rollins told Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH).

Speaking of the presence of the screwworm case in Texas, she said, “The Biden-Harris admin, led by ‘Border Czar’ @KamalaHarris, ran a wide-open border that turned the Darien Gap into a nonstop highway for illegal migration, infested animals and all. That single policy did more to introduce NWS [New World screwworm] into the U.S. than anything we’ve seen in 60 years. Dems can forget or ignore that the border was WIDE open under Biden-Harris… but I’m here to give the FACTS.”

Rollins said that the Darien Gap held the screwworm at bay since the 1960s and that barrier and gap “crumbled” under the Biden-Harris administration.