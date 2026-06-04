Popular Democrat Pundit Admits She’s Supporting ‘Liar, Racist, Antisemite, Homophobe’ in Maine with Platner

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed “The View’s” co-host Sunny Hostin’s supporting Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Marlow said, “She says he’s a racist, he’s a liar, he’s a cheater, he’s got a Nazi tattoo but I still support him because I hate Trump that much. And that type of clarity is priceless. And that clip is going to get played all throughout the rest of the election until Platner drops out.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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