Stacey Abrams: ‘Republicans Do Not Know How to Win Without Voter Suppression’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” failed 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claimed that “Republicans do not know how to win” elections “without voter suppression.”

Ahead of the upcoming January 5 Georgia Senate runoffs, Abrams, who is still not accepting the 2018 election results over allegations of voter suppression, argued that when Republicans are not able to suppress voters, there is record turnout.

“[Y]ou know, the president still denies the outcome of this election, and Republicans around the country [are] drawing on that to already begin writing up voting restrictions, right, to bring back some of the voter expansion measures we saw in this cycle, including mail-in ballots , et cetera. Do you see that effort ticking up again after this cycle in state legislatures around the country, where frankly Republicans have an enormous advantage, and if so, what are you going to do about it?” CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked.

“We are going to do what we’ve been doing, which is we are going to work to mitigate voter suppression,” Abrams replied. “You’re absolutely right. when voter suppression was put on its heels in the 2020 election, through the work of Fair Fight 2020 and other organizations around the country, we saw voters turn out in record numbers and in record composition in Michigan, in Wisconsin, in Pennsylvania and Arizona, here in Georgia. When we create access to the right to vote for eligible citizens, more people participate. And Republicans do not know how to win without voter suppression as one of their tools.”

