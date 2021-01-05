FNC’s Geraldo Rivera: Trump Supporters Belief in Election Fraud ‘Based on Propaganda’ 

Fox's @marthamaccallum says it's a "pervasive belief," among Republicans, that Biden didn't really win the election. "But it's a belief based on propaganda!" @GeraldoRivera exclaims. pic.twitter.com/kNeL0sjZMI

Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera said Monday on “The Story” that supporters of President Donald Trump who believe that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election are listening to “propaganda.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum said, “The Atlanta Journal-Constitution did a piece where the reporter said not one person on the Republican side believes Joe Biden won this race. That is a pervasive belief out there. What do you say to all that.”

Rivera said, “It’s a belief, Martha, based on propaganda. We’ve heard nothing but whining and complaining. What about the courts? Don’t we have courts for a reason in this country? Every court that reviewed this matter decided against the Republicans, against President Trump. The high court of the United States, including three Trump-appointed Associate Justices, have ruled against or declined to take these cases. At what point do we say okay, basta, enough. It’s pathetic this has been dragged so long.”

