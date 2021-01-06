Crenshaw: Trump and Those Objecting to E.C. Should Tell Protesters ‘They Misled Them’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) reacted to the riots at the Capitol and said that “so many people said this would be the last stand, the last fight, the last effort to win back the republic. It’s our 1776. When you use that kind of language, you should not be surprised that people tend to believe it.” And said that President Donald Trump and everyone else objecting to the Electoral College should go to those who stormed the Capitol and say “that they misled them.”

Crenshaw said, “This is not what you do and call yourself a patriot. There’s nothing to be proud of here. This is not okay. It should be condemned to the fullest extent.”

He added, “So many hyped up this day as this day of reckoning, as this big win that would happen. So many told — so many people said this would be the last stand, the last fight, the last effort to win back the republic. It’s our 1776. When you use that kind of language, you should not be surprised that people tend to believe it.”

Crenshaw further stated, “This is exactly what we could expect every single time if we decide that this process is constitutional, this objection process, and we decide that Congress can simply overturn electors.”

Crenshaw concluded, “I wanted everybody who was objecting, I want the president, I wanted everybody out in front of those protesters as they were storming the Capitol to be there and say, stop. That’s the only acceptable outcome. But you’ve got to man up and go down there and say, enough is enough. This isn’t okay. I want them to say that they were — that they misled them. Because I think that’s really what happened here. And that message has to be far more forceful than it’s been.”

