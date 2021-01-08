Deutsch: ‘Shame’ of Riots Means Trump and Trumpers, and His Family Are ‘Banished Forever’

MSNBC regular Donny Deutsch said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the “shame” from the deadly riots at the US Capitol earlier this week, means “Trump and Trumpers and his family” will be “banished forever.”

Deutsch said, “I do believe the one positive thing in this is that it put a stake through Trump’s heart. We are not going to have to live with the next four years of Trump with a megaphone. There is shame attached to Trump and Trumpers and his family, and they will be gone and banished forever. So, sometimes you need to kill the head of the nauseating, disgusting, smelly fish, and that is the positive outcome of what we had to sit through this week.”