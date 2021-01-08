Pelosi: Trump ‘Deranged, Unhinged, Dangerous’ and Should Be Prosecuted

During a portion of an interview set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’ “60 Minutes” that was released Friday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that President Donald Trump is a “deranged, unhinged, dangerous” president of the United States.

Pelosi said, “Well, sadly, the person who’s running the executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States, and only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious that there should be prosecution against him.”

Pelosi added that invoking the 25th Amendment is still on the table and “Nothing is off the table.”

