Scalise: Trump Didn’t Unequivocally Denounce Capitol Riot on Wednesday, His Words ‘Caused a Lot of Real Division’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that President Donald Trump should have made an “unequivocal calling out of what was going on at the time, when people were storming the Capitol,” but “that didn’t happen.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:10] “If you could speak to the president right now, what course of action would you recommend for him tonight?”

Scalise responded, “Well, I think, first of all, a strong understanding of just what happened Wednesday and how words that he gave Wednesday didn’t help, and in fact, caused a lot of real division that didn’t need to be there. I’m very troubled by what happened Wednesday, on a lot of fronts. But again, we all need to check how the rhetoric plays into that, and you know, I think that’s one of those things where it should have been an unequivocal, just complete unequivocal calling out of what was going on at the time, when people were storming the Capitol, to say, without any equivocation, that it was wrong. It shouldn’t be happening. It’s not we are as Americans, and to call it out without any condition, and that didn’t happen.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett