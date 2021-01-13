GOP Rep. Roy: Trump Committed ‘Impeachable Act’ But Dem Impeachment Articles ‘Create Issues’

While speaking with Austin’s KXAN on Wednesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said he believes President Donald Trump did commit an “impeachable act” by trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election and Democrats should have drafted impeachment articles that focused on that. Roy also said that the articles Democrats put forward “fall short and would create issues with respect to what inciting a riot and inciting insurrection looks like.”

Roy said, “[T]hey’ve drafted articles which, I think, fall short and would create issues with respect to what inciting a riot and inciting insurrection looks like. And I think that’s a problem. I think they should have focused heavily on the problems I have with the president of the United States pressuring the vice president to ignore his duty, his oath to the Constitution, to count the electors as prescribed when he is presiding over the joint session. I thought that was wrong of the president and I think he should be condemned for it. I think it was an impeachable act. But I think the Democrats have, unfortunately, gone down a road that make[s] it very difficult for some of us to support what they’re doing.”

