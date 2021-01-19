CNN’s Chalian: Lights on Reflecting Pool Like ‘Extensions of Joe Biden’s Arms Embracing America’

CNN’s political director David Chalian said Tuesday during of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden that the lights set up around the Reflecting Pool at the National Mall to remember the 400,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19 are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

Chalian said, “The contrast on display tonight was so stark. I mean, those lights that are just shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial along the Reflecting Pool, it is like almost extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

He continued, “It was a moment where the new president came to town and sort of convened the country in this moment of remembrance, outstretching his arms. Contrast it with the video you saw of a disgraced president on his way out at his lowest point in his presidency at the very end here, by himself, fighting for his political movement to live on, and not even necessarily promising that he is going to be leading that movement, you noted in his remarks tonight. I think that sort of isolated moment of Donald Trump inside the White House versus Joe Biden on the National Mall with an embrace of the country in this dark time on the eve of his becoming the 46th president. You couldn’t get a stronger contrast.”

