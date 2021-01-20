MSNBC’s Brian Williams Decries Josh ‘Insurrection’ Hawley for Blocking Mayorkas DHS Rapid Confirmation

Wednesday, while President Joe Biden’s inauguration was underway, MSNBC late-night anchor Brian Williams took a jab at Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for not allowing a rapid confirmation of Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas in the U.S. Senate.

During a confirmation hearing a day earlier, Mayorkas said he “would be privileged” to help congressional Democrats and Republicans pass an amnesty for the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States.

Williams criticized the Missouri lawmaker, referring to him as Josh “insurrection” Hawley, for not allowing the confirmation to proceed automatically.

“Let’s not forget, Rachel, as we talk about the Republican Senate, Josh ‘insurrection’ Hawley of Missouri, just yesterday, blocked rapid confirmation of the incoming Secretary-designate of Homeland Security,” Williams said. “Not that we need a vital Department of Homeland Security, which let’s not forget was created in the aftermath of 9/11, an external attack to protect the homeland. These days we are talking about these fortifications because of internal threats. But Senator Hawley currently remaining on brand, whatever new brand he has decided to be. He stepped forward and objected of all 100 senators. Otherwise, we would have seen a swearing-in today for badly needed Secretary of Homeland Security.”

