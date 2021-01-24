Dershowitz: Calls to Disbar Giuliani ‘McCarthyism’ — ‘I Would Defend Him to the Depths of My Being’

During a Sunday appearance on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz weighed in on the push to disbar former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The calls to investigate and disbar the former New York City mayor are in response to Giuliani’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and remarks he made at a rally shortly before a group of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

Dershowitz likened the calls to disbar Giuliani to “McCarthyism.” He told host John Catsimatidis that he would “defend” Giuliani to the depths of his being to have the right to represent his client’s wishes to challenge the election.

“It’s McCarthyism. I grew up during McCarthyism when the lawyers were being disbarred for representing clients that people didn’t like,” Dershowitz advised. “Rudy is a lawyer. And that’s what he is supposed to do. And if his client says, ‘Challenge the election,’ he challenges the election. If you don’t agree with his analysis, answer it in the court of public opinion. But don’t disbar him. Are we going to disbar Adam Schiff? Adam Schiff got on the floor of the Senate and the House and lied through his teeth about a range of things, including Russian collusion, and including me.”

He continued, “[W]hen we start going after lawyers who are representing clients, we’re really undercutting the Constitution. And so I hope the bar association thinks differently about it. If it doesn’t, I will help Rudy. I will help defend him. I will be a witness for him. I’ve known Rudy for, what, 45 years. We disagree about almost everything. And yet, I would defend him to the depths of my being for being a lawyer.”

