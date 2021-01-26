Pompeo: Biden Administration Must Continue to Confront the Chinese Communist Party

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China’s ruling regime must continue to be confronted, noting it had engaged in a cover-up to conceal the early stages of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pompeo urged the current administration to continue a policy of confronting China.

“These Chinese sanctions, Maria, these Chinese threats, they are real stories,” he said. “More importantly, they are real facts; real facts that I think the American people need to know about and come to understand how it might impact American foreign policy as it relates to China. But make no mistake, I hadn’t seen this banning of the term ‘Chinese Virus.’ I’ve called it the ‘Wuhan Virus’ almost since its inception. It began in Wuhan. It is, in fact, a virus that came from that place.”

“We know the Chinese Communist Party covered that up,” Pompeo continued. “We know that they disappeared doctors and journalists who wanted to write about it, were told they couldn’t. We know that — I think it’s still to this day, the World Health Organization hasn’t been able to see the most important elements of where this virus may have begun. These are things the State Department was talking about while I was the Secretary of State.”

“We put out just in my last couple of weeks a few key pieces of information about some doctors who contracted something that looked like or symptomatic of something that seemed like this virus back in November of 2019,” he added. “These are important things; the American people need to know them because they matter. They matter for our health, for our safety, for economic prosperity, and for our security, and I hope and I’m counting on this next administration to do what the American people demand of them and continue to confront the Chinese Communist Party.”

