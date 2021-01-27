Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Extraordinarily Encouraged’ by Biden Climate Orders, Shows His Relationship to Activists

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she is “extraordinarily encouraged” by President Joe Biden’s executive orders on climate change and that the orders show “a good-faith openness and relationship” to activists by Biden.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I’m feeling extraordinarily encouraged. And I think that the significance of President Biden’s executive orders communicates a lot. One is that it really communicates that he meant what he said on the campaign trail, that he would make climate change a central priority of his administration, and that he considers it, not just a national security threat, but frankly, the global matter that it is. But it also really signifies a good-faith openness and relationship to those activist communities that you had mentioned, these grassroots communities and organizations, on the ground workers, etc., scientists, saying, we are not going to be resistant to grassroots movements, but we are going to collaborate and work with grassroots movements all across the United States to make sure that we are creating as many jobs and as much justice as possible as we fight to save our planet.”

