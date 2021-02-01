Blackburn: ‘Biden Has Carried Out the Most Egregious Power Grab’

Monday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) ripped President Joe Biden for his spree of executive orders and memoranda while claiming to be willing to working with Republicans in the name of bipartisanship.

Blackburn told Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo that the aims of Biden and Democrats allocate money without a specific target was not something Senate Republicans would be willing to go along with.

“President Biden has carried out the most egregious power grab with these over 40 executive memos and executive orders,” she said. “And then what should have been the first set of calls, which is calls to Republican senators to work with them on funding for COVID relief, has been his last set of calls. And everyone wants to see money for vaccines, money for research. But to spend another $1.9 trillion that is not targeted, that is not timely, that is not temporary, is — is not something that many of us are not interested in seeing done.”

“And I have to tell you, I think there’s debate as to whether it is Biden or Bernie in charge of this spending process because what the Democrats would like to do is push this through reconciliation and thereby not have to work with the Republicans,” Blackburn added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor