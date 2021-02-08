GOP Rep. Waltz: ‘We Can’t Get a Briefing’ on Why National Guard Is Still in Capitol

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that Congress still can’t get a briefing on the threat that requires a large National Guard presence at the U.S. Capitol and that he doesn’t have answers after speaking to the acting secretary of the Army.

Waltz said, “We still have National Guardsmen out there, away from their families, away from their jobs, supplementing the police. And yet, we can’t get a briefing on what is this dire threat that requires so many people.”

He added, “I even spoke to the acting secretary of the Army and said, why do we have more troops in the Capitol than we have in Iraq and Afghanistan combined? And we still don’t have answers.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett