Rubio: Travel Restrictions on FL Would Be ‘Unconstitutional’ and Hypocritical

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that if President Joe Biden issues travel restrictions on Florida, it would be successfully challenged in court, and would be hypocritical, given Biden’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s China travel ban in 2020.

Rubio said, “[T]he day after Donald Trump issued a travel ban on China, Joe Biden said that this is no time for his xenophobia and that sort of thing. … So, now I read that they’re considering actual restrictions on Americans, inside the country. I think it’s unconstitutional. I think it’s going to be challenged in court, successfully. But I think it also gives you some insight into what we’re dealing with here, hypocrites.”

