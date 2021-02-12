Matt Gaetz: GOP Establishment Has a Frontman in Adam Kinzinger

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) discussed his ongoing feud with colleague Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) over the direction of the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump’s role in the party.

Gaetz reacted to Kinzinger’s efforts to steer the party away from Trump and his allies in the post-Trump presidency era.

“If Adam Kinzinger wants to challenge me in a Republican primary, he better packs a lunch if he’s coming to northwest Florida,” Gaetz said. “I think I could win a Republican primary in my district or in the state of Wyoming based on the crowds I got there.”

“Donald Trump was a threat to the establishment in both parties, Laura, and in the Republican Party, the establishment want to their power back, and they found their frontman in Adam Kinzinger,” Gaetz continued. “I believe we should still be the America first party that stands against starting wars in places that excessively entangle our country in foreign matters. I don’t think we should invite every illegal alien across our borders so that corporate America can have lower wages for our fellow Americans, and I don’t think we should have trade deals that benefit Wall Street but hollow out the towns and cities throughout our great nation.”

The Florida Republican lawmaker reminded viewers that Kinzinger and other Trump critics, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), sought jobs from the former president in his presidency’s early stages.

“He wanted to be Trump’s secretary of the Air Force,” Gaetz added. “It’s just so funny to me, Laura, that all these people that ended up being anti-Trump wanted jobs with Trump. Romney wanted to be the secretary of state. Kinzinger wanted to be the secretary of the Air Force. He even enlisted my help to get that job. And then when they didn’t get that job, they wanted with President Trump, they all of a sudden decided to accelerate their own fame by becoming critics.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor