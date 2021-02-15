Blumenthal: We Need 9/11 Type Commission to Stop Future ‘Would-Be Trump Tyrants’ 

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat” that an independent commission investigation into the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol would help to stop any future “would-be Trump tyrants.”

Blumenthal said, “We need to reverse the rising tide of extremist violence in this country. The mob that Donald Trump mobilized was armed. The Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police recovered firearms on that day. That mob is still out there and still dangerous, and part of the reason that I believe we need a 9/11 commission, that type of commission. I’m drafting a bill that I hope will be bipartisan, to uncover the causes and impose accountability, and provide more protection against that kind of a mob, that violent extremism.”

He added, “There’s a need for more truth-telling. There’s a need for more facts. That’s why a 9/11 type commission will be important to uncover the larger causes, the individuals who should be held had accountable, and as you have said, an unsuccessful coup attempt without accountably is a dress rehearsal. The would-be Trump tyrants waiting to mobilize that mob again must be stopped.”

