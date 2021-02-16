Hannity: McConnell Is ‘Sanctimonious’ — It’s Time for New Leadership in the Senate

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity said Monday night on his show that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was “sanctimonious” for condemning former President Donald Trump in a speech on the Senate floor after the impeachment vote adding his leadership will soon be challenged.

Hannity said, “Voters in this country are smart, not stupid. We can see the snap impeachment was nothing but political theater, no due process, no evidence, no defense, none of it. Now finding out it was all preplanned ahead of time and another needless smear that accomplished nothing. It’s been five years of this. They’ve also had it with Republicans and Democratic swamp creatures.”

He continued, “This is the question Republicans have to ask themselves tonight. Where was John Thune and Mitch McConnell fighting against the biggest abuse of power corruption scandal in our history with Operation Crossfire Hurricane? They were missing in action.”

He added, “Where’s the sanctimonious Mitch McConnell, John Thune, demanding that Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters— when is he going to give a speech on the Senate floor and hold those Democrats accountable for their incitement of insurrection and their insurrection-like language? The time is now coming for new leadership in the U.S. Senate. We will be dealing with that.”

