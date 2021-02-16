Watch: Kudlow Calls ‘Bulls**t’ on Hot Mic to Kamala Claim Biden Admin Started from Scratch on Vaccine

Former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow was caught on a hot-mic during Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” saying “bullshit” to Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments on the coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

In a video from HBO Axios’ interview, Harris said, “In many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that has been raging for almost an entire year.”

Kudlow, who had just been interviewed, could be heard saying, “Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit, bullshit.”

Anchor Sandra Smith said, “That was Vice President Kamala Harris making some false claims.”

She added, “And that was Larry Kudlow weighing in.”

Hot mic: Larry Kudlow calls @VP's claims in @axios interview "bullshit" right before the commercial on Fox pic.twitter.com/Wbewo52lzy — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 16, 2021

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN