Menendez: With Senate, House Control Dems Will Finally Pass Bipartisan Immigration Reform

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live” that President Joe Biden’s major immigration reform will finally pass because Democrats control the House, Senate, and move forward votes.

Menendez said, “We have a president in President Biden who has leaned into this. The legislation that I introduced today and Congresswoman Linda Sanchez has introduced in the House is basically the legislation that President Biden envisioned as what we would think about in terms of finally dealing with comprehensively the question of immigration reform. So we have a president who is leaning into it. We do have a majority in the House of Representatives, and they move certain elements of this bill in the last Congress. Then we have a narrow majority in the Senate, but it gives us three legs of a stool to finally try to make this happen, and I’m looking forward to working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to achieve it.”

He added, “Unless we deal with a process to normalize and regularize our immigration system unless we deal with the 11 million who are in the country undocumented and find a way to have them make themselves right with the law, these challenges will only exacerbate themselves. So I would say while the legislation is comprehensive. It’s our vision of what we would like to achieve in immigration reform, but we’re going to be looking at what can we get done, how robustly we can make different elements of the legislation happen, and we will certainly be reaching out to our colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

