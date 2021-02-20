GOP Rep. Tenney on Handling of NY Nursing Home Scandal: ‘This Is Vintage Cuomo’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) for the tactics he is using in defense of his handling of nursing home patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

She said there was no “bigger pay-to-play politician” in New York’s capital city than Cuomo and noted Cuomo was finally facing scrutiny.

“This is vintage Cuomo,” she said. “This is how he always sounds. He’s bullying. He’s pointing fingers. He’s blaming other people. He’s accusing other people incredibly, being political, and engaging in pay-to-play as he accused Assemblyman Ron Kim. There isn’t a bigger pay-to-play politician in Albany than Governor Andrew Cuomo. He has been at this for a long time. I got elected to the state assembly in 2010 — the same time he got elected as governor. It has been one abuse of power after another, whether we look at the startup New York, which ended up his — one of his best friends who he called his third brother, [Joseph] Percoco, went to jail. There were problems over the Buffalo Billion. There are all these different issues.”

“And then we lead to the nursing home scandal,” Tenney continued. “And actually, I was very active on this in March of this year, and I put out a request and a letter to the Department of Justice to Attorney General Barr and asked the Inspector General to look into this in April. And I renewed that call in that letter and — on May 6, and said we need to get down to this because I could see there was some kind of obstruction and cover-up by the Cuomo administration. Thankfully, it was revealed on just a Zoom call. So, the governor this is — this is how Andrew Cuomo operates. He’s been doing this for 11 years. The reason nobody really knows about this is because the Albany media has been mostly supportive of him. They have not criticized him. He hasn’t received the scrutiny until now.”

