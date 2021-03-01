Dem Rep. Gonzalez: Biden Immigration Policy ‘Catastrophic’ — ‘You’re Going to Have Tens of Thousands of People Coming’

Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, calling it “catastrophic” for the Democratic Party, the United States and his district. This comes as thousands of foreign nationals attempt to make their way to the United States-Mexico border to be released into the country.

Gonzalez said Biden’s policy forces asylum-seekers to make a “very dangerous trek” on top of the people receiving immigrants at the border not being vaccinated yet. He also called for a “safer solution to deal with asylum-seekers.”

“The fact is that my heart goes out to everyone. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, but for thousands of people to be reaching our border in the middle of a pandemic in a disorderly fashion would be catastrophic to my district,” Gonzalez outlined. “I have lost over 3,000 citizens to COVID in my southern border district. I still have over a thousand border patrol officers, 500 custom agents, and a lot of front-line workers who still haven’t been vaccinated who are dealing with this population when they’re coming. We need to have a humane, compassionate way for people to ask for asylum in their home countries or their neighboring countries. And if they get the document, they can get on a plane for $400 and fly in. I think this policy forces them to make a 2,000-mile walk that is very dangerous, and they’re getting raped and pillaged along the way.”

“We need to have a policy in place to prevent children and adults from making this 2,000 mile walk to our border,” he added. “And when we send the wrong message to Central America, that if you make it to our southern border, you’re going to be processed and released, you’re going to — you could pretty much assure that you’re going to have tens of thousands of people coming up to make this very dangerous trek. We need to find a safer solution to deal with asylum-seekers.”

“I can assure you it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border, and it will be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district in the middle of a pandemic in an area where we’ve lost over 3,000 people in my small congressional district. So, I think we need to have a better plan in place. I think asylum-seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country, and we shouldn’t have a policy in place that impulses people to make this 2,000-mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves,” Gonzalez concluded.

