MSNBC’s Wallace: FBI Chief Wray Dropped a ‘Truth Bomb,’ Annihilated ‘GOP Lies’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that FBI Director Christopher Wray was dropped “a truth bomb” during his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wallace said, “FBI Director Christopher Wray dropping a truth bomb today on Capitol Hill, a fact-based takedown of the Republican peddled claim that Antifa or fake dressed-up Trump supporters were the ones who stormed the Capitol. In testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee today, Wray stated multiple times the FBI’s findings as the Bureau continues its investigation into January 6, that white supremacists and militia violent extremists were the groups involved in the insurrection. Wray went on to describe a threat he’s voiced in front of Congress before, that white supremacists comprise the largest chunk of domestic extremism, which is the largest threat to our country.”

She continued, “Chris Wray, who was Donald Trump’s hand-picked choice to replace Jim Comey today, also knocked down the lie behind the insurrection. You know, the one that has become a litmus test for those who want to remain in the good graces of the former guy, that Joe Biden’s victory was a result of widespread voter fraud, something that has been disproven in court case after a court case, dozens of them and by Trump’s own AG.”

She added, “Christopher Wray annihilating the two big GOP lies that define that party.”

