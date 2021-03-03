Rubio: COVID Relief Bill ‘Bailing Out’ ‘Predator’ Cuomo

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that he favors more coronavirus relief and more is needed, but that the relief package before Congress is “about bailing out some of these states, the predator governor of New York, the disastrous governor in California, other places that were irresponsible even before the pandemic.”

Rubio said, “This is not just about helping local governments that have been hit by the pandemic. It’s about bailing out some of these states, the predator governor of New York, the disastrous governor in California, other places that were irresponsible even before the pandemic. And so, I’m prepared to vote for more COVID relief. I think we need it. There [are] all kinds of things that I’m for, the individual payments that President Trump was asking for at the end of his presidency, and other things like that. But this is not it.”

