Clyburn: H.R. 1 ‘Has a Lot to Do with’ Things That Have ‘Nothing to Do with Voting Rights’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that H.R. 1 “has a lot to do with redistricting. It has to do with financing campaigns. That’s got nothing to do with voting rights and civil rights.”

Clyburn said, “Remember, H.R. 1 has a lot to do with redistricting. It has to do with financing campaigns. That’s got nothing to do with voting rights and civil rights. H.R. 4, that we have renamed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act is coming forward. We hope it will be ready by the 4 of — the 6 of August, the anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, so that we can get that out.”

