Brennan: There’s a ‘Conspiracy’ Between GOP Lawmakers, Trump to Target Enemies

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former CIA Director John Brennan said there was a conspiracy between Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump to target people who have “run afoul of” the president.

Brennan said, “Jim Jordan is not just a craven politician who has abused the authorities of his chairmanship of the committee. He also is a complete shill for Donald Trump. And so what is happening to Jack Smith is exactly what happened to me. Both Jack and I appeared separately, voluntarily, in front of his committee. And then as a result of those appearances and our testimony, he makes referrals to the Department of Justice. He made a criminal referral on me, which is why I’m a target of several investigations out of the Southern District of Florida.”

He added, “The intention that Jim Jordan and Donald Trump are engaged in is to try to harass and harangue and to ruin, try to ruin people reputationally and financially and so on. And so it just shows that there is this collusion and conspiracy among the Republican members of Congress and the White House to go after individuals who try to uphold their responsibilities and obligations when they were government employees, but who have, you know, run afoul of Donald Trump. And so, again, this is just so ludicrous. But it’s so hard to believe that this would have ever happened previously. But again, it’s not surprising or shocking at all that this is going on right now with this administration and this Department of Justice.”

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