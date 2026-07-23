Nancy Armour Regrets Invoking Emmett Till in Caitlin Clark ‘White Nationalist’ Article

USA Today columnist Nancy Armour has issued a weak apology for her Thursday article in which she called WNBA star Caitlin Clark a danger to “black and queer” women because Clark inspires “white nationalists” to “lynch” blacks.

Armour’s outrageous article quickly became the object of attack for its hyperbolic and flat-out false accusations that Clark’s fans are violent white nationalists. She also raised the ire of sports fans for bringing martyred teenager Emmett Till into her facile comparisons. That even annoyed blacks who might otherwise have supported her absurd premise that Clark is a danger to black, gay women.

Ultimately, it appears that Armour’s USA Today editors — who should never have approved her hateful screed in the first place — forced the “sports” columnist to issue an apology for her piece and she has issued a statement about the controversies contained in her attack on Clark and white people.

Naturally, it is as classic an example of the non-apology-apology as you can find anywhere. In her statement, she basically says she’s sorry anyone was offended, but that she’s still right and not really sorry at all.

“In my recent column, I made an inartful comparison with the murder of Emmett Till,” Armour said in her statement released several hours after her article first went live. “I intended to connect the issues the WNBA is currently facing with its All-Star Game being hosted in Till’s hometown of Chicago. I obviously did not provide enough context for that.”

But is she sorry? Not really. She then just doubled down on her absurd accusations.

“However, this point stands,” she continued. “There is a history in this country of perceived threats to white women being weaponized against African-Americans, and the danger that poses to Black players in the league. Players have been abused online and have reported receiving death threats. That has to be taken more seriously.”

“Inartful,” she says? She accused Caitlin Clark’s white fans of being “white nationalists” who are using the constant physical assaults the player suffers in every game as an excuse to “lynch” blacks.

That is calumny, not just “inartful.”

There has not been a single recorded case of a white person committing violence or any hate crime in the name of Caitlin Clark. None. So, where does Armour get off calling all Clark’s fans “violent white nationalists who lynch blacks”?

Her point is insane race-baiting from a radical leftist who is posing as a sports columnist.

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