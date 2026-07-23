Watch Live: Donald Trump Hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House

President Donald Trump hosts the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Thursday, July 23.

The Dodgers were criticized for choosing to attend the White House ceremony by LA Times writer Bill Plaschke recently, calling them “tone deaf” for meeting with Trump because of tensions over ICE raids in the Los Angeles area.

Meanwhile, Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen revealed in June that he was “chastised” by MLB for putting Charlie Kirk’s name on his hat last season in honor of the assassinated founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA).