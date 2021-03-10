CNN’s Borger: Pelosi Has Been ‘Dancing’ — She Is So Thrilled with ‘Policy Revolution’ in COVID Stimulus

CNN’s chief political analyst Gloria Borger said Wednesday on “Newsroom” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been “dancing” because she was “so thrilled” that the coronavirus stimulus package, filled with many of her priorities passed in Congress.

Borger said, “I think back to the presidential campaign when Joe Biden at first said, you know, I’m going to be a transitional figure in the Democratic Party. If you look at this vote and you look at what is in this COVID bill…You understand this isn’t transitional. This is transformational. Yes, some of it is zeroed out in a year or two, but you can always renew it, but this changes America. It changes the face of America. It is a policy revolution, and it is a revolution that makes sure that people who have suffered during COVID, who are at the bottom end of the scale, get the benefit of this legislation.”

She added, “You could see that in Nancy Pelosi. She’s been sort of dancing lately. She’s just so — she’s so thrilled with this package and what they were able to do. Again, you know, I think this tells you an awful lot about Joe Biden. Biden, he was in the Obama administration. His people were there. They learned from what they believed they did the wrong way. Biden said all during the campaign, I promise you, I’m going to get you help. You remember this. ‘Help is on the way.’ And the two things they always talked about were getting the vaccines in your arms and getting relief on COVID. I think, you know, people in the administration right now are breathing a sigh of relief because they’ve got one big part of that done.”

