CDC Director: ‘Too Early to Project When We Can Lose Our Masks’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that it’s “too early to project when we can lose our masks.” And that the agency is attempting to do things “step by step” and the first step was guidance for people who are vaccinated to see others.

Walensky said, “I think it’s too early to project when we can lose our masks. We’re trying to do this step by step. Our first initial step was to get people who are vaccinated seeing other people, how we’re going to have masks in school in the context of children who aren’t vaccinated. I think it’s too early to tell.”

