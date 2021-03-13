Rand Paul: Fauci Fashions Himself Some Sort of Greek Philosopher — He Tells You ‘Noble Lies’

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the tactics that infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has used in the name of mitigating the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul told host Laura Ingraham that he saw Fauci as fashioning himself as “some sort of Greek philosopher.”

“Senator, you have been one of the few lawmakers to directly call out Dr. Fauci lies,” Ingraham said. “Are people afraid to question him? And if so, why?”

“Well, it’s the science — and people are afraid of, you know, scientists, and he’s put on a pedestal,” Paul replied. “But you have to remember that his lies are noble lies, Laura. He’s not telling you this because he’s a mean man. He’s telling you this because he feels sorry for you because you don’t understand, and Americans aren’t smart enough to make an informed decision. So, he fashions himself some sort of Greek philosopher. He tells you these noble lies.

So, at first, he told you that all the masks don’t work. But he told you that because he wanted to protect the N-95 masks, which actually in a health setting do work. But then, later on, he said, all masks do work. But that’s also a lie also because, really only the N-95 masks work. It’s a compilation of lies. But they’re all done to protect you because he doesn’t think you’re smart enough to make any of these decisions on your own.”

