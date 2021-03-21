DOJ’s Sherwin Suggests Trump Could Face Charges in Capitol Riot — ‘Unequivocal’ Trump Was the ‘Magnet That Brought the People to D.C.’

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Department of Justice prosecutor Michael Sherwin discussed his ongoing investigation into the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

During the interview, CBS’s Scott Pelley asked if former President Donald Trump has been a part of the investigation for his role in the riot.

Sherwin would only say investigators are “looking at everything,” but acknowledged it is “unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C.” that day.

“It’s unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on [Jan. 6],” Sherwin outlined. “Now, the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach? What I could tell you is this — based upon, again, what we see in the public record and public statements in court — we have plenty of people — we have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, ‘Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.’ That moves the needle towards that direction. Maybe the president is culpable for those actions. But also, you see in the public record, too, militia members saying, ‘You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He’s just all talk. We did what he wouldn’t do.'”

Pelley asked, “In short, you have investigators looking into the president’s role?”

“We have people looking at everything, correct,” Sherwin replied. “Everything’s being looked at.”

