GOP Rep. McCaul: Biden Created Border Crisis — It Will Only Get Worse in Coming Months

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border was created by President Joe Biden and will get worse in the coming months.

McCaul said, “They’ve created the crisis. He says he has a plan. I haven’t seen a plan. They talk about humane conditions, humanitarian. They have created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border that you have seen now, and the reason why they are coming is because he says words do matter, and they do. The messaging is that if you want to come, you can stay. When Mayorkas says, we’re not saying don’t come at all, just don’t come, very irresponsible for the Director of Homeland Security to say. And in his words, we have the greatest not crisis because he won’t call it that, in 20 years.”

He continued, “There is a direct cause and effect on the messaging. But then to do away, you know, politics aside, to do away with what was one of the most successful negotiated agreements with Mexico and Central America to remain in Mexico and apply for political asylum now they’ve created this crisis of children coming in. The traffickers are smart. Cartels are smart. They know our laws, policies, and this started right after the election, and in the last two months, we’ve seen a real surge.”

He added, “I know on the border. When I was chairman of Homeland Security, and as a federal prosecutor down here — it’s going to get worse. It’s going to get a lot worse. Springtime, summer, more and more come over,” McCaul told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz. “I predict a million people trying to get into this country by the summertime.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN