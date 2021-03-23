Cuellar on Border Crisis: ‘We Are Going to Have a Very, Very, Very Hot Summer’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) discussed the border crisis after he released photos of an overcrowded migrant holding center.

Cuellar warned that the coming months are “peak months traditionally” for immigrants. He predicted the United States is “going to have a very, very, very, hot summer.”

“[I]t’s very important to understand that what we see here on the ground is different from what somebody else might see in a different place,” Cuellar stated. “By that, since I think it was within a week of the inauguration, I was already calling my White House contact, saying, ‘Hey, I need for you all to pay attention to what’s happening here. I’m hearing from my NGOs. I’m hearing from my friends in Border Patrol, and this is what is happening. Y’all need to take a look at.’ Because if you look at the numbers, they have been increasing since last year, but certainly in February, the numbers increased.”

He continued, “And, remember — March, April, May, June are the peak months traditionally. So, we are about to hit the peak points. And I would tell you this — that if we have a large month this month, when we look at the numbers, then we are going to have a very, very, very hot summer.”

