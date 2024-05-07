Mark Zuckerberg’s $300 Million Superyacht Sparks Controversy Amidst Climate Activism

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire founder of Meta, has recently made waves with his latest acquisition—a $300 million superyacht named Launchpad. Zuckerberg’s luxurious vessel, which is longer than a football field, has drawn criticism based on his climate activism.

The Hindustan Times reports that with an estimated net worth of $180 billion, Mark Zuckerberg has joined the ranks of tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page in buying a luxurious superyacht. The 118-meter vessel, designed by Swedish-based Espen Øin International, boasts a sleek, multilayered exterior with a robust steel hull and an aluminum superstructure.

Mark Zuckerberg, known for his Climate Change activism, shows off his new $300 million mega yacht. Zuck's 287-foot mega yacht is powered by four MTU diesel engines and can reach a top speed of 24 knots. America's elites are laughing right in our faces.pic.twitter.com/u5n3hicRNf — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 6, 2024

The yacht, which made its debut sail in March 2024 across the Atlantic, has a gross tonnage of 5,000 tons and can cruise at speeds of up to 24 knots, providing an epic cruising experience for its owner. It currently holds the 45th position among the world’s largest yachts and even features a helipad for convenient air travel.

However, the internet is not simply in awe of the yacht’s stunning visuals and impressive features. Critics are slamming Zuckerberg, a vocal advocate for fighting climate change, for owning a private jet that reportedly burned over $158,000 in fuel within two months and now, this superyacht, which is considered one of the most polluting activities an individual can engage in.

Roman Abramovich’s yachts, for example, allegedly pump out over 22,000 tons of carbon a year, exceeding the emissions of some small countries, while Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht, Koru, contributes 7,000 tons annually.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Hey look it’s Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht. I’m sure him flying private jets with Bill Gates is helping to plan it though. It’s all our fault instead.”

Another commented, “Mark Zuckerberg’s giant yacht. But they tell you that driving a gasoline car is ruining the planet…” The debate has even led some to question whether Zuckerberg’s yacht is a “Luxurious Paradise or a Climate Hypocrite’s Hideaway.”

Mira, Gigante Yate privado de Mark Zuckerberg Pero, la élite dice conducir un coche de gasolina está arruinando el planeta….🎯 pic.twitter.com/AqM84ACHyJ — ἱEL GRAN DESPERTARἱ (@destapandolose1) May 5, 2024

