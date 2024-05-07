‘Grease’ Star Susan Buckner Dead at 72

Grease star Susan Buckner died on Thursday at the age of 72. No additional details, including the actress’ cause of death, have been revealed.

Buckner, who was perhaps best known for playing Patty Simcox in the 1978 hit musical film Grease, the cheerleading friend of actress Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy character, died on Thursday in Miami, Florida, surrounded by her family, according to a report by Deadline.

“Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” Buckner’s representative told media outlets.

Buckner’s cheerleader character in Grease sported large glasses and appeared in nearly all of the musical musical sequences in the film, including “Summer Nights.”

Watch Below:

Grease also starred actor John Travolta and actress Stockard Channing.

Buckner’s other credits include the 1981 film Deadly Blessing, the 1977 TV movie The Amazing Howard Hughes, and the 1978 TV movie Return Engagement.

She also appeared in ten episodes of the 1980 television series, When the Whistle Blows, in which she played Lucy Davis.

Moreover, the actress appeared in nine episodes of The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, as well as in three episodes of The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries series. She was also a sketch performer in the 1973 series, The Dean Martin Show.

The last piece of entertainment Buckner appeared in was the 1989 film, Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, in which she played a news reporter, according to her IMDb page.

She reportedly stepped away from the industry to focus on raising her family.

Buckner is survived by her son Adam, daughter Samantha, several grandchildren, and other family members including her sister Linda, and longtime partner, Al.

