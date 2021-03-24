Schumer: We’ll See How GOP Votes on Gun Bills, ‘But Move Forward We Must’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Republicans are going to feel the heat on gun control votes, and “Let’s see what the outcome is, and again, we will figure out the best way to move forward, but move forward we must.”

Schumer said, “Toomey says he’s going to join. I don’t — I’m not sure what he’s proposing and we want strong legislation. But they’re feeling the heat, they’re feeling the heat. And the reason that McConnell was never going to bring bills to the floor was because he knew a lot of them didn’t want that heat. Now they’re going to get it. Let’s see what the outcome is, and again, we will figure out the best way to move forward, but move forward we must.”

