Graham: ‘Sick’ that Biden Is Playing the ‘Race Card Continuously in Such a Hypocritical Way’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” accused President Joe Biden of playing “the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way.”

Host Chris Wallace said, “President Biden has come down hard on Republican legislators and traditionally red states voting to restrict voting rights. Take a look at what he said in his news conference.”

In a video, Biden said, “What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick, sick.”

Wallace said, “Senator, are Republicans going too far in some of these various states?”

Graham said, “You know what’s sick is that the president of the United States is playing the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way. He said the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era. Well, he made in our speech when he was a Senator suggesting the filibuster was the best thing for the Senate to make it different in the House. This is a letter signed by 61 senators in 2017 when we had the House, the Senate, and the White House, 27 Democrats, saying please keep in place the filibuster.”

He continued, “What’s sick is HR1 federalizing state elections. In our Constitution, states are supposed to run elections. HR1 is the biggest power grab in the history of the country. It institutionalizes harvesting. It does away with the voter I.D. requirement. It will take over every election and every state.”

He added, “Any time a Republican does anything, you’re a racist. If you’re a white conservative, you’re a racist. If you’re a black Republican, you are either a prop or Uncle Tom. They use the racism card to advance the liberalism agenda. HR1 is sick, not what they’re doing in Georgia.”

