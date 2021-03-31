Clyburn: Manchin Gets We Won’t ‘Sacrifice Voting Rights for Democrats or All Americans’ for Filibuster

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) “understands there is no way under the sun that we are going to sacrifice voting rights for Democrats or all Americans, civil rights for all Americans on the altar of the filibuster.”

Clyburn said, “I think Joe Manchin understands there is no way under the sun that we are going to sacrifice voting rights for Democrats or all Americans, civil rights for all Americans on the altar of the filibuster. Now, the filibuster was designed to extend debate on issues of a legislative nature. It was never to determine whether or not people get the right to vote or whether or not their constitutional rights are going to be there for them. So, I believe there will be a way to work around the filibuster, keep it for legislation, but not for people’s constitutional rights.”

