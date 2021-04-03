Brooks: We Should Have Vaccine Passports So Vaccinated People Can Do More – Vaccinated People Should ‘Party On’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued in favor of vaccine passports, saying that “we need to make life a lot better for people who have had the vaccine” and that doing so will help convince people who are hesitant about getting the vaccine. Brooks also said that research is clear that people who are vaccinated don’t spread the disease, so people who have been vaccinated should “party on.”

Brooks stated, “I think we need to make life a lot better for people who have had the vaccine. I think we need vaccine passports, so they can go to gyms and restaurants.”

He added, “But we’ve got to induce the people who are vaccine-hesitant to say, wow, it’s really great on the other side of the vaccine. And one way to do that is to have these vaccine passports, so people can go and enjoy life. The research has now…as far as I understand it, become pretty clear. You do not get the disease — at least your chances are fantastic — and you do not spread the disease. So, if that’s the case, then I say to all of you with the shots, party on.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett