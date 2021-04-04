Omar: Minneapolis ‘on Edge’ Around Chauvin Trial

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Minneapolis was “on edge” as it watches the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who is charged with murdering George Floyd.

On watching the televised trial, Omar said, “It’s been, you know, re-traumatizing. It’s been really hard.”

She added, “I think the one part that stayed with me is the fact that everyone who took the witness stand said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Most deaths in police custody do not result in charges for the officers involved. Even when there are cases, and they go to trial, convictions of police officers are still relatively rare. Are you and your city prepared for the possibility of a hung jury or a not guilty in this case?”

Omar said, “So the community’s only edge about that. You know we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years. I think that there is a lot of confidence in Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case, but we are all eagerly awaiting to see how this trial shakes out. It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.”

